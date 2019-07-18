Homicide unit investigating serious assault near Calgary gas station

A man in his 40s is fighting for his life in hospital after what Calgary police believe was a serious assault in the south end of the Whitehorn Safeway parking lot Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., officers were driving by the area when they were flagged down by a citizen asking for help for a man found in medical distress in the parking lot near the gas station.

Officers pulled over and provided first aid, police said.

“The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital by EMS, where his condition has since deteriorated to life threatening,” CPS said in a news release.

Police believe the man was injured in a serious assault. Because the man’s condition is worsening, the homicide unit is investigating.

No suspect descriptions were available from police Thursday.

Police believe there were likely many people in the area at the time of the assault and are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed anything.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit tip line at (403) 428-8877.

More to come…