Canada election: St. John’s South–Mount Pearl
Voters in St. John’s South–Mount Pearl elected well-know former journalist Seamus O’Regan of the Liberal as their MP in the 2015 election.
The 2015 won helped complete the red wave and saw the Liberal’s recapture both seats in N.L.’s capital from the NDP.
O’Regan is the current minister of indigenous services and is the former minister of veterans affairs and associated minister of national defence. He’s a health and addictions advocate and is a former journalist who spent almost decade as a host of Canada AM.
Candidates
Liberal: Seamus O’Regan (Incumbent)
Conservative: Terry Martin
NDP: TBD
Green: TBD
PPC: Ben Ruckpaul
Geography
This riding consists of the south-eastern parts of the City of St John’s and the City of Mount Pearl.
History
St. John’s South–Mount Pearl was formerly known as St. John’s South before a redistribution order of 2013.
This riding has flipped parties since 2004. The Tories won the seat in 2004 and 2006 before Liberal Siobhan Coady won in 2008 with the help of a “Anything But Conservative” campaign pushed by then-Premier Danny Williams.
The seat would flip to the NDP when Ryan Cleary defeated Coady by just 949 votes in 2011.
