Military pulls out of manhunt for B.C. murder suspects in Manitoba

The Canadian military is no longer a part of the ongoing search for accused killers Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod in northern Manitoba.

The Canadian Forces deployed two aircraft there last week as RCMP ramped up a manhunt for the men, who are accused in the deaths of three people in B.C.

READ MORE: Questions remain as Manitoba manhunt stretches into Day 9

Those planes, a C-130H Hercules and a CP-140 Aurora, were brought in to fly over inaccessible terrain and provide infrared camera and imaging radar services.

RCMP said Wednesday that military assistance was no longer needed.

“As a result, our aircrew and aircraft have ceased search operations and will be returning to base,” they said in a statement to Global News. “As always, we will remain on standby for search and rescue operations.”

One day earlier, RCMP withdrew resources from York Landing, Man., after a “credible tip” that the pair were spotted there proved fruitless. The sighting was never substantiated, officials said, and no contact was made with the individuals seen scavenging at a dump site.

WATCH: The challenge to investigators in the Manitoba suspect manhunt

Searches continue in Gillam for a ninth consecutive day, but efforts have been reduced.

Spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine will provide more information on the investigation in Gillam during a press conference at 2 p.m. ET.

So far, investigators have sifted through more than 260 tips and canvassed 500 homes in both Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation.

READ MORE: ‘Military-style survival’ — How B.C. murder suspects may be faring in the harsh Manitoba wilderness

None of the information collected has convinced RCMP the pair have left Gillam. However, officials have not said whether evidence exists that suggests they remain in the town.

They said it’s still possible someone helped the pair leave the community without knowing they are fugitives.

WATCH: Bear Clan Patrol offers support during Manitoba manhunt

Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, have been charged in the murder of Vancouver man Leonard Dyck.

The friends, from Port Alberni, B.C., are also considered suspects in the shooting deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for both.

WATCH: Questions remain as Manitoba manhunt stretches into Day 9