July 31, 2019 11:05 am
Updated: July 31, 2019 11:06 am

2 men charged after raid of cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth

Cannabis plants are seen at a facility on February 20, 2019 in Sainte-Eustache, Que.

Two 22-year-old men are facing drug charges after a cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth was raided Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the raid at Waves on Waverly Road was conducted just after 1:45 p.m.

Police say they seized about one and a half pounds of cannabis, 150 other cannabis products, as well as $4,000 in cash.

Dillon Thomas Edgar of Whites Lake and Ki Ballard-Lively of Halifax are facing the following four charges:

  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

Both Edgar and Ballard-Lively are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday.

