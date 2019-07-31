2 men charged after raid of cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth
Two 22-year-old men are facing drug charges after a cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth was raided Tuesday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say the raid at Waves on Waverly Road was conducted just after 1:45 p.m.
Police say they seized about one and a half pounds of cannabis, 150 other cannabis products, as well as $4,000 in cash.
Dillon Thomas Edgar of Whites Lake and Ki Ballard-Lively of Halifax are facing the following four charges:
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Both Edgar and Ballard-Lively are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday.
