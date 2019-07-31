2 men charged after raid of cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth

Two 22-year-old men are facing drug charges after a cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth was raided Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the raid at Waves on Waverly Road was conducted just after 1:45 p.m.

Police say they seized about one and a half pounds of cannabis, 150 other cannabis products, as well as $4,000 in cash.

Dillon Thomas Edgar of Whites Lake and Ki Ballard-Lively of Halifax are facing the following four charges:

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime

Both Edgar and Ballard-Lively are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday.