6th suspect sought by RCMP in Air Ronge, Sask. shooting

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are searching for a sixth suspect in a shooting that left a five-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13, 2019, when police said multiple shots were fired at a home in the Air Ronge area.

One of the bullets penetrated a wall and struck the boy in the foot, police said. He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have now charged Riley Andrew Lariviere of Pinehouse, Sask., in the shooting.

Lariviere, 29, is facing nine charges including criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and participating in a criminal organization.

Police said their efforts to locate Lariviere to date have been unsuccessful and are asking for help in locating him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730, Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Five other people have previously been arrested and charged in the shooting.

Air Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.