5th suspect charged in Air Ronge, Sask. shooting

Five people are facing charges in relation to a shooting where a five-year-old boy was injured in northern Saskatchewan.

La Ronge RCMP were called to reports of a gun being fired multiple times at a home in the Air Ronge area on Jan. 13.

One of the bullets penetrated the walls of the home and struck the boy in the foot inside, police said. The youth’s injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening and he was taken hospital.

Three people were taken into custody last month and charged with gun offences related to their alleged participation in the Jan. 13 shooting, according to RCMP.

La Ronge RCMP identified Wolfgang Amadeus McKenzie, 31, as the fourth suspect. He turned himself in to police on July 2.

It was announced on July 3 that a fifth person, Joshua Lariviere, is also facing charges. Lariviere was already in custody at the Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre for separate matters, police said.

He is facing charges that include reckless discharge of a firearm, participation in a criminal organization, unlawfully causing bodily harm, and assault. Lariviere is expected to appear in La Ronge provincial court on July 5.

Air Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.