Crash topples hydro pole northwest of Thamesford, forces road closure: OPP
Middlesex OPP are asking drivers to avoid a section of Cobble Hills Road northwest of Thamesford as crews repair a downed hydro pole.
Officers say that around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Cobble Hills Road at Evelyn Drive, also known as Road 74, in Zorra Township.
Investigators say those involved in the collision suffered minor injuries and a hydro pole was hit and needed to be replaced.
Hydro crews are on scene and the repair is underway, but officers are asking motorists to avoid the area because of a road closure.
Cobble Hills Road is closed at Dundas Street and Wyton Drive, also known as Road 78, while Evelyn Drive is closed at Cherry Hill Road. Officers say Road 74 is closed at 13 Line.
