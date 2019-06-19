Serious crash closes stretch of Wellington Road through morning commute

If your daily commute involves taking Wellington Road into the downtown core you’ll need to plan an alternate route.

A serious crash overnight along Wellington Road at Frank Place has led London police to shut down both directions of the main artery between Base Line Road East and Grand Avenue.

Officers say they and the London Fire Department responded to the scene around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to find a vehicle hit a hydro pole. Investigators say only one vehicle was involved and no injuries have been reported.

The collision knocked power out to a large portion of the area even stretching into Wortley Village for a short time. Crews are working to get all customers back online and as of 5 a.m., the outage has been reduced, but several hundred were likely still in the dark.

London police say they expect impacted section of Wellington Road to remain closed until the mid-morning hours.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).