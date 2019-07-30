Crime
July 30, 2019 12:37 pm
Updated: July 30, 2019 12:51 pm

London woman charged after vehicle collides with fire hydrant, hydro pole: police

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police are investigating after a series of crashes resulted in extensive property damage on Monday.

980 CFPL File
A A

A London woman faces several charges, including impaired operation, after police say a series of crashes Monday evening resulted in extensive property damage but no injuries.

According to police, a vehicle struck a fire hydrant and then headed north onto Wharncliffe Road from Oxford Street at roughly 10:15 p.m. Police say the vehicle continued north as Wharncliffe Road turned into Western Road and then Richmond Street, heading towards Sunningdale Road.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Overnight crash knocks out power to swath of southeast London

Police say they were contacted by multiple witnesses and that officers began following the vehicle as it headed into the Arva area. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop for officers, nearly struck a vehicle as it headed northbound in the southbound lanes, drove onto the shoulder of the road and then struck a hydro pole, police say.

Power lines reportedly fell onto the roof of the vehicle, and firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.

Police say Richmond Street is closed near 13 Mile Road as part of the ongoing investigation.

A London woman, 37, has since been charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation, impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration, failing to stop at scene of accident, failing to stop for police, failing to comply with recognizance, failing to comply with conditions of undertaking, and driving while suspended.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
crash hydro pole
driver fire hydrant
driver oncoming traffic
Fire Hydrant Struck
hydro pole hit
London
london driver
London Police
London traffic
lps
Richmond Street
western road
wharncliffe road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.