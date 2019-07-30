London woman charged after vehicle collides with fire hydrant, hydro pole: police

A London woman faces several charges, including impaired operation, after police say a series of crashes Monday evening resulted in extensive property damage but no injuries.

According to police, a vehicle struck a fire hydrant and then headed north onto Wharncliffe Road from Oxford Street at roughly 10:15 p.m. Police say the vehicle continued north as Wharncliffe Road turned into Western Road and then Richmond Street, heading towards Sunningdale Road.

Police say they were contacted by multiple witnesses and that officers began following the vehicle as it headed into the Arva area. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop for officers, nearly struck a vehicle as it headed northbound in the southbound lanes, drove onto the shoulder of the road and then struck a hydro pole, police say.

Power lines reportedly fell onto the roof of the vehicle, and firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.

Police say Richmond Street is closed near 13 Mile Road as part of the ongoing investigation.

A London woman, 37, has since been charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation, impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration, failing to stop at scene of accident, failing to stop for police, failing to comply with recognizance, failing to comply with conditions of undertaking, and driving while suspended.