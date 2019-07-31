1 arrested, 2 wanted in reported shooting in La Loche, Sask.

Police in northern Saskatchewan have one man in custody and are searching for two others after a shot was reportedly fired at a vehicle.

La Loche RCMP said a man and a woman were inside a vehicle parked outside a business in La Loche on Monday when three men on an ATV approached them.

READ MORE: Woman charged with manslaughter in Prince Albert, Sask. trailer court death

A verbal exchange took place between the parties, police said, resulting in one man on the ATV allegedly pointing a firearm at the two people in the vehicle.

The pair fled and told police they heard what they believed to be a gunshot as they drove away.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified three suspects and have one person in custody.

Troy Toulejour, 23, is facing seven charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Toulejour will make his first appearance in La Loche provincial court on Aug. 1.

READ MORE: 72 year-old Saskatoon man facing sexual assault charges

Mounties are searching for two other suspects.

Ronald Gordon Park, 29, is roughly five feet eight inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Cody Blake Robertson, 25, is roughly five feet five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said both are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Park or Robertson is asked to contact 911 immediately or call their local police detachment.

WATCH: Breaking down Saskatoon’s crime severity index