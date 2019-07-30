Charges laid in fatal hit and run on Alberta’s Sunchild First Nation

RCMP have charged a woman following a fatal hit and run on the Sunchild First Nation.

Officers were called to Sunchild Road at 6:30 a.m. for reports of a man in a ditch. When officers arrived, they found the man dead in the side of the road and an abandoned vehicle nearby.

READ MORE: Mom of 5 killed in hit and run on central Alberta road

The vehicle was seized for investigation and a collision analyst and members of the Red Deer RCMP forensic identification section were also called to the scene. The man was identified as 33-year-old Andrew Frencheater.

Following a number of interviews, investigators identified a suspect.

Police also determined the man had been riding his bicycle sometime before midnight on July 28 when he was struck by the vehicle.

Candace Chipeway, 31, was subsequently charged with criminally failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and also faces charges under the traffic safety act, RCMP said.

Chipeway was released on conditions following a judicial interim hearing. She is expected to appear in court in Rocky Mountain House on August 7.