Murder charge laid in 2018 death of Alberta mother of 5

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a year-long investigation into the death of a 29-year-old woman south of Edmonton.

On July 6, 2018, Delaina Lace Cutarm was found dead outside in Ermineskin, a Cree Nation located about an hour south of Edmonton. Maskwacis RCMP determined Cutarm was struck by a vehicle on Schoolhouse Road shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Her death was later ruled a homicide. The Edmonton RCMP Major Crimes Unit became involved and worked in conjunction with Maskwacis RCMP on the investigation.

Cutarm was a mother of five young children and a member of the Ermineskin Cree Nation. Shortly after her death, her sister Leah Cutarm said Delaina was loving, caring and always made people laugh.

“There’s no words to describe how she was – beautiful, kind,” Leah Cutarm told Global News in July 2018.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP said Kyle Littlechild, of Maskwacis, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Littlechild remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.