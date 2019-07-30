Kingston golfers motivated to help cancer patients at Rose of Hope tournament

More than 150 players, volunteers and supporters enjoyed a spirited day of golf, along with live and silent auctions at Tuesday’s 21st annual Rose of Hope Golf Tournament.

Over the past 20 years, the tournament has raised in excess of $1.7 million for cancer services in the region.

Last year’s total was a record $220,000. Organizers hope to match or exceed that number in this year’s event, which was held at the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston.

This gift will help configure, equip, furnish and improve the breast screening unit at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, located in the Hotel Dieu Hospital.

Annually, 3,700 women face the possibility of starting a potentially life-changing journey with breast cancer.

The Rose of Hope is inspired by the late Jack McIntyre’s (“The Roseman”) daughter, the late Mickey Miller.

The event is a symbol of hope, organizers say.

“Playing in this year’s Rose of Hope Golf Tournament means so much to our family, and we are proud of what the tournament has been able to provide to patients and their caregivers over the last 20 years,” say Melissa and Maureen Miller, Jack’s granddaughters.

“Having a mother who had breast cancer, we understand the support it takes to ensure patients have access to the best services possible.”

Those who play in the Rose of Hope Golf Tournament get to experience hope in full bloom.

“We have the best doctors and care teams,” says Sherri McCullough, Chair for the Rose of Hope committee, “but we need the best facilities, equipment and resources for our patients. The tournament committee and our supporters are motivated to enhance and optimize these services.”

Karen Humphreys Blake is the acting president and CEO of the University Hospitals Foundation of Kingston. She says their financial contribution in the fight against cancer is substantial.

“What these women have accomplished together through the years, how they have rallied and sustained support for breast health in southeastern Ontario is an exceptional tribute to their leadership,” says Humphreys Blake.

“This gift will make a difference for patients and their loved ones in our community.”