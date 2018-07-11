Guelph golfers tee off for charity in Norm Jary Tournament for ARC Industries

The 41st edition of the Norm Jary ARC Industries Golf Tournament went off without a hitch on Monday.

The annual golf tournament, created by former Guelph mayor and broadcaster Norm Jary, raises money to support those with developmental disabilities to connect more in their communities and achieve their potential. A field of 70 golfers took part.

Once again, Victoria Park Valley Golf course hosted the tournament, which is touted as one of the oldest benefit golf tournaments in Canada.

The winners of the tournament were Ian Clark, Cliff Arcand, Ronnie Hansen and Paul Harrison with a combined score of 49 under par.

Some notable feats from the day include longest drive winners Andy Lammer (men) and Lori Savage (women), along with closest to the pin winners Tom Lammer (men) and Stephanie McCrone (women).

ARC is program through Community Living Guelph Wellington that provides employment training and support to those with developmental disabilities in Guelph and Wellington County. Participants are learn a wide variety of tasks such as assembling, packing, woodworking, maintenance and janitorial duties, and catering.

Major thanks to our Hole Sponsors today. Your generous support helps @CLGuelphWell enrich the lives of the folks we support. Thank you for believing in a community where everyone is included and valued. pic.twitter.com/4etU2oT1QV — CLGW (@CLGuelphWell) July 9, 2018