Over $170K seized in illegal drugs seized from 4 Calgary homes: police

Calgary police say more than $174,450 worth of illegal drugs were seized during a lengthy investigation that saw four homes searched.

The investigation began in March after officers were called to the community of Panorama Hills for reports of drugs in a home potentially tied to drug trafficking.

READ MORE: 2nd puppy stolen from Calgary pet store found abandoned in stolen vehicle

Police searched the home, as well as three others in the communities of Marlborough Park, Marlborough and Huntington Hills.

During the search, officers said over $5,900 in cash, 12 kilograms of methamphetamines, 667 grams of cocaine, 54 grams of fentanyl and 59 MDMA pills and were seized.

READ MORE: Shooting victim drives himself to south Calgary hospital: police

Four people are facing multiple charges, including 23-year-old Liang Ho Chiu, 52-year-old Pit Sing Chiu, 51-year-old Amy Zhi Liang and 22-year-old Nathaniel Hung Wong.

Anyone who suspects drug trafficking in their community is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.