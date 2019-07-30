11 vehicles removed from roadway during 6-hour traffic safety blitz: Cobourg police

Traffic enforcement officers removed 11 vehicles and issued 22 charges during a joint traffic safety initiative in Cobourg on Monday, according to police.

The blitz was hosted by the Cobourg Police Service in partnership with the Joint Forces Enforcement Team, which includes officers from the Ministry of Transportation, Northumberland OPP and the Ministry of the Environment.

Inspections, held in a parking lot beside Fellowship Baptist Church on Elgin Street, ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In that six-hour time span, police say the blitz netted:

11 motor vehicles (including commercial motor vehicles and a taxi) that were removed from the roadway as out of service or unfit, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Three repair verifications issued contrary to the Environmental Protection Act

22 charges issued contrary to the HTA and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

12 cautions issued contrary the HTA

“We’re looking for unsafe motor vehicles, commercial vehicles, modified ones — such as mufflers — in relation to noise, especially during the summer months,” said Cobourg police Sgt. Mike Richardson.

Cobourg police say some of the offences issued included:

Improper muffler

Defective brakes

Colour coating obscuring interior

Obstructed licence plate

Failure to stop at a red light

Failure to surrender insurance

Driving a motor vehicle without a valid permit

Insecure load

Improper mudguards

Improper tires

Failure to surrender driver’s licence

Failure to display two plates

Speeding

“It’s for the safety of everyone,” said Richardson. “Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. Everybody.”

