Car reported stolen from Toronto area recovered in Northumberland County: OPP

A Toronto man faces theft and other charges after Northumberland OPP recovered a reported stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., OPP were notified of an abandoned vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of the Big Apple exit in Cramahe Township, about 25 km east of Cobourg.

Police determined the white 2015 Mitsubishi four-door sedan was reported stolen from the Toronto area during overnight hours between Friday and Saturday.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious male walking with a purse in the Big Apple restaurant parking lot on Orchard Road. Officers located the suspect and determined the purse belonged to the registered owner of the Mitsubishi recovered earlier in the day.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew Edward Kraus, 36, of Toronto was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Five counts of failure to comply with a probation order

He was held in custody for a show cause hearing in Cobourg on Sunday, OPP said.