Fatal crash in southeast Hamilton affecting QEW northbound traffic: police

Hamilton police say collision reconstruction teams are on scene near the Queen Elizabeth Way in the city’s east end Tuesday morning after a fatal motor vehicle collision.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Green Road South and South Service Road not far from the city’s waterfront. That intersection has been closed.

Police say northbound traffic on the QEW northbound traffic is affected by nearby road closures.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

