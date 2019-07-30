Traffic
July 30, 2019 9:20 am
Updated: July 30, 2019 9:35 am

Fatal crash in southeast Hamilton affecting QEW northbound traffic: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton police are at the scene of a fatal collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way this morning.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

Hamilton police say collision reconstruction teams are on scene near the Queen Elizabeth Way in the city’s east end Tuesday morning after a fatal motor vehicle collision.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Green Road South and South Service Road not far from the city’s waterfront. That intersection has been closed.

Police say northbound traffic on the QEW northbound traffic is affected by nearby road closures.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

east hamilton
green road south
Green Road South traffic
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hamilton traffic
qew
QEW northbound traffic
QEW traffic
QEW traffic northbound
Queen Elizabeth Way
south service road
South Service Road traffic

