Man who climbed downtown Hamilton crane overnight safely apprehended: police

A man who climbed a downtown construction crane early Tuesday morning has been “safely apprehended” by officers, according to Hamilton police.

Lanes near the intersection of Main Street East and Walnut Street South were closed for nearly three hours as police, firefighters and paramedics negotiated with a 24-year-old-man of no fixed address.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Hamilton police say they were able to safely apprehend the man as he climbed down the crane on his own.

The man was transported to the hospital for further assessment, and there were no injuries, police said.

Officers believe the man may have been in distress.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 905-546-4725.

