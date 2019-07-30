Man in custody after Hamilton’s 7th homicide of 2019

Witnesses say several people were in tears as they watched a man being carried away by paramedics on the West Mountain on Tuesday.

Hamilton police say the man was killed, allegedly by his neighbour, just before 1 a.m. in the area of Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive.

A 26-year-old man is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

“The victim and accused are known to each other as neighbours, and police believe there is no threat to the public,” Hamilton Police Service wrote in an email to Global News Radio 900 CHML. “The victim’s details are not being released at this time.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate the city’s seventh homicide of 2019.

