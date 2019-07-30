Suspect injures female victim during attempted mugging in Tillsonburg: Oxford OPP

Oxford OPP say a female victim suffered minor injuries after a scuffle in a parking lot in Tillsonburg with a male suspect who allegedly tried to mug her.

Officers say the incident happened on Sunday between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a store on Broadway Avenue.

They say the victim was bringing her shopping cart back to a corral when the suspect allegedly approached her from behind and tried to take her purse.

The pair struggled, and police allege the suspect brandished an edged weapon and injured the victim before fleeing the area.

Officers say the victim suffered minor injuries and was treated in a local hospital. She was later released.

Oxford OPP have described the suspect as a white man between 26 and 34-years-old who stands roughly six feet tall and has black hair and an average build. He was described as wearing blue jeans, a brown hoodie-style sweatshirt and running shoes at the time.

Officers say he also had a tattoo of an anchor on his wrist.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact either Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).