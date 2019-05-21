Man charged after reportedly stolen vehicle gets stuck in Thames Centre farm field: OPP

A 43-year-old man is facing theft and drug charges after Middlesex County OPP said they found a stolen vehicle in a farm field in Thames Centre.

On Friday, around 11:45 p.m., officers were made aware of a suspicious vehicle that was stuck in the mud of a farm field near the 3000-block of Harrietsville Drive. Investigators say they learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Elgin County.

The driver was arrested, and police said a second suspect had allegedly fled the scene prior to their arrival.

A search of the vehicle turned up a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

A 43-year-old man from Tillsonburg faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).