12-year-old girl falls victim to ‘sextortion’ scam in Yarmouth: RCMP

Yarmouth RCMP responded to a complaint on July 21 from the mother of a young girl who police say indicated her daughter had sent intimate images of herself to someone she met online and that those images were now reportedly being shared with others.

Police said the 12-year-old victim had been chatting on a social media platform with someone she did not know.

“They requested she send intimate images and videos, which she did. She blocked [the person] from her account after that,” police said in a press release.

The girl was then reportedly contacted by someone else in her contact list, who police say told her that the suspect had said if she didn’t unblock them, they would share the images and videos.

The victim reportedly unblocked the suspect, who then demanded more videos, allegedly threatening to share the ones she had already sent with her contacts if she didn’t comply, so she sent more, according to police.

Police say the victim was then contacted by another person online, who reportedly told her they had received intimate images of her. According to police, the suspects again threatened to distribute her images unless she sent more.

The young girl reportedly blocked this user and then told a parent what had happened.

The RCMP is investigating the incident and attempting to identify the two individuals who were reportedly communicating with the victim.