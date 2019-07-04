N.S. RCMP investigating after teen’s photos fall prey to ‘sextortion’ scam

Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding the public not to share salacious photos of themselves online after a high school student fell victim to online ‘sextortion.’

Police say on July 1, the girl’s parent alerted the Inverness District RCMP that their daughter had been threatened by someone she met on a social media platform.

The high school student was told by the suspect that if she didn’t send nude photos, she would be tracked down and harmed.

Police say the victim eventually sent photos to the suspect. After a week, more photos were requested, but she declined.

The suspect then sent her previous nude photos to people on her contact list.

Local police are working with the Nova Scotia RCMP Technological Crime Unit to identify the suspect.

Under Nova Scotian law, sharing intimate images without the person’s consent, distributing pictures of someone under the age of 18 years old and attempting to extort or blackmail an individual is a criminal offence.

The RCMP is encouraging people to not add anyone they don’t know on social media and to be aware of their security settings.

Anyone being threatened online is encouraged to contact police.