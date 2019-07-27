Calgary’s Wings Over Springbank Airshow cancelled due to high winds

Saturday’s installment of the Wings Over Springbank Airshow in Calgary was cancelled due to high winds, according to organizers.

The fourth biennial event was scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. but stopped at around 2:30 p.m.

“Sunday’s show is still scheduled to resume tomorrow — general admission tickets from today will be honoured tomorrow,” said Amanda Kemsley, account manager for Brookline Public Relations, in an email statement.

The organization said to look for updates on its Facebook page.

“The airshow remains optimistic with tomorrow’s forecast and the show is scheduled to take place,” Kemsley said.

There were reports and video of bouncy castles flying away at Saturday’s event.

Spectator Paul Warman was there with his kids, ages six and eight, and said there was a storm brewing in the west before the Snowbirds were scheduled to take to the skies.

“My kids were playing in the bouncy castles and I just kind of had a bad feeling suddenly hit me, and I said, ‘OK kids, it’s time to get out of here,’ because the winds were picking up. We hadn’t even made it 50 yards away and then all three of [the bouncy castles] started blowing down the grass,” he said.

“It almost looked like something out of the movie Twister. It was a little scary. It was coming right at us.”

The airshow confirmed that there were no children inside the bouncy castles at the time. EMS also backed up that claim, saying there were no injuries.

“As the wind began, the bouncy castle shut down operations,” Kemsley said. “There were no injuries and everyone was clear of the area when the winds picked up.”

CALGARY WIND – more viz from @FlyYBW as the bouncy castles bounce across the air field, organizers say today’s tickets will be good for tomorrow 🎥: Paul Warman #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/2ZlqOIeRO2 — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) July 27, 2019