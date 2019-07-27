Police investigating after reports of robbery, attempted robbery overnight in the HRM

Halifax Regional Police are investigating reports of two separate attempted robberies in the Halifax Regional Municipality that occurred on Friday and in the early hours of Saturday.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery at the Capt. William Spry Community Centre on Sussex Street in Halifax.

The alleged attempted robbery occurred 20 minutes before, with staff reporting that a male teenager produced a knife and demanded items from two other teenagers, according to police.

The alleged victims reportedly fled and were not harmed, while the suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival, police say.

The suspect and victims are known to each other, according to police.

Halifax police say they have identified the suspect, and charges are now pending.

A second alleged robbery attempt, unrelated to the first, saw police respond to reports of a robbery at Wyse and Albro Lake roads in Dartmouth at 1:30 a.m.

Police say a man told officers he had been physically assaulted by two unknown men.

The men reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the alleged victim.

Officers searched the area and were not able to locate the suspects, police say.

Anyone with information on either one of the incidents is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.