Sexual assault attempt in UniverCity area prompts warning from Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP are warning the public after a man allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman on Burnaby Mountain early Friday morning.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of Highland Court and University Crescent in the UniverCity area around 4:30 a.m. when a man approached her.

READ MORE: RCMP release sketch of man accused of grabbing, following woman on Burnaby trail

According to the woman, the man assaulted her and then tried to sexually assault her.

The man then left the area “seconds” after the attempt, police said.

It’s not known which direction he went.

WATCH: (Aired July 15) Burnaby police investigate alleged assault on trail

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s who is six feet tall with a medium build. He also has a short, bushy, curly beard with a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and a black baseball cap with a New York Yankees logo on it.

READ MORE: Woman grabbed, followed on Burnaby Mountain trail: RCMP

RCMP say while it’s early in the investigation, there’s nothing to suggest this incident is linked to a previous assault on Burnaby Mountain near SFU on July 14.

In that instance, a woman claimed a man who tried to start a conversation with her allegedly grabbed her hand before she ran off.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area where the assault allegedly took place around 4:30 a.m. to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Investigators also want to talk to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.