RCMP release sketch of man accused of grabbing, following woman on Burnaby trail

Burnaby RCMP have released a sketch of a man who allegedly followed and grabbed a woman on a trail near Simon Fraser University on Sunday.

Police said the assault is alleged to have taken place on a trail just north of University Drive and West Campus Road.

Investigators said the suspect followed a 19-year-old woman and tried to engage her in conversation. He then allegedly grabbed her hand — then followed her to a parking lot near Horizons Restaurant, according to police.

Mounties are now looking to speak with two women who helped the victim in the parking lot.

In the wake of the incident, SFU sent out a safety alert, and has boosted security and patrols at the Burnaby campus. Notices warning about the alleged assault have also been posted at trailheads around the campus.

The suspect is described as South Asian, between the ages of 19 and 23 years old and about five-foot nine. He has brown eyes, and was wearing a black turban, a blue long-sleeved shirt, grey sweatpants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.