Woman grabbed, followed on Burnaby Mountian trail: RCMP

Burnaby residents are being warned after a man allegedly grabbed and followed a woman who was walking alone along a Burnaby Mountain trail.

According to Burnaby RCMP, the 19-year-old woman was walking along a trail near University Drive and West Campus Road at SFU towards Burnaby Mountain Park.

Police said the woman reported being followed by a man, who tried to engage her in conversation. The man then allegedly grabbed the woman’s hand, at which point she ran to a nearby parking lot where police say she sought help from passers-by.

The suspect followed her to the parking lot and tried again to engage with the woman, before leaving in a grey or black four-door Acura, according to police.

“This was a frightening situation for this victim who thankfully was able to get to safety,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP.

“We are asking that people remain vigilant on the trails, following our advice and if you know who this suspect is then please contact police immediately.”

Investigators are now looking for a man described as South Asian, five-foot-nine and between the ages of 19 and 23-years-old.

Police said he had brown eyes, was clean shaven, and was wearing a black turban, a blue long-sleeved shirt, grey sweatpants and black sandals.

Burnaby RCMP is also releasing recommendations for people using the trails in the area:

If you see anything suspicious then please contact police immediately.

Be mindful of your surroundings and your own personal safety.

Try not to walk alone, instead walk in pairs or groups particularly in the evening.

Do not wear headphones or become distracted by your phone when you’re walking — it’s important to be aware of your surroundings at all times.