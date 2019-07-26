SQ investigating death of man rescued from waters at Oka Beach

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating the death of a man in his 60s at Oka Beach on Friday.

SQ spokersperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said emergency services arrived at the beach at 3:30 p.m.

According to Bibeau, it was other beachgoers who found the unconscious man in the water and pulled him ashore.

He was then rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Bibeau said preliminary reports indicate the man may have fallen from a boat.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.