City of Winnipeg to start fogging for mosquitoes

Mosquito fogging trucks will hit Winnipeg streets this weekend.

The city says recent rainfall has put mosquito levels in Winnipeg beyond what larviciding alone can handle, with the city-wide trap counts averaging 104.

Those skeeter numbers moved the city’s adulticiding factor analysis level, the scale used to determine whether to fog, from medium to high Friday.

Crews will start fogging using the insecticide DeltaGuard between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday and will continue on a daily basis between those hours until further notice.

DeltaGuard is considered more environmentally friendly than the insecticide formerly used by the city for fogging, malathion, a chemical the World Health Organization determined is “probably carcinogenic” to human beings in 2015.

The city said it will send out public service announcements at least eight hours before fogging.

All buffer zones will be respected, the city said in a media release sent Friday. Crews will ensure that the sprayer is not treating within 90 metres on each side of a registered property on the front street, side street and rear lane.

