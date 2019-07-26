Damaged fish ladder in Glen Canyon Regional Park to undergo repairs: regional district

A damaged fish ladder in Glen Canyon Regional Park will soon be replaced, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan announced on Friday.

Fish ladders help returning Kokanee salmon reach their spawning grounds.

In the spring of 2017, the fish ladder at Powers Creek in West Kelowna was damaged from high water.

READ MORE: B.C. to use helicopters to transfer salmon past Fraser River rock slide

The creek’s fish ladder is comprised of three concrete baffles, or ‘steps,’ which are in need of replacement.

Repairs to the fish ladder will take place Monday, July 29, to Wednesday, Aug. 14.

As a result, the lower portion of Glen Canyon Regional Park in West Kelowna will be closed for a few weeks ahead of the salmon spawning season.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 11, 2019): Bridges being replaced at Hardy Falls Regional Park in Okanagan

The repair work is a collaborative project involving the Ministry of Forests, the regional district, the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.

The regional district says park visitors may encounter temporary closures of the trail leading from the parking area off Gellatly Road.

Visitors are asked to stay out of closed areas and follow the direction of workers on site.