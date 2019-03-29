More repairs planned for two Okanagan parks damaged by 2017 flooding

Two Okanagan parks will be undergoing repair work next week.

Starting Monday, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) said there will be a “flurry of activity” in Hardy Falls Regional Park near Peachland and Killiney Beach Community Park west of Vernon.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Dec. 28, 2017): A look back at Okanagan Lake during the 2017 flood

The work revolves around repairing damage from flooding in 2017.

The regional district said Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed since Deep Creek overflowed its banks, severely damaging two bridges, bridge approaches and the trail. Repair work will include the installation of two pre-fabricated bridge structures.

The bridge structures will be built on a nearby vacant property, and, weather permitting, will be airlifted into the park.

It’s hoped trail repairs will be made by early May, with the park opening to visitors then.

WATCH BELOW (March 7, 2018): Repair work delayed for flood damaged Central Okanagan parks

At Killiney Beach Community Park, site preparation is expected to start next week, with paving of an access road slated to start on April 10.

The RDCO said upland recovery work was completed in the fall and this month saw installation of a new replacement dock.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 15, 2018): Report says provincial government acted appropriately during 2017 flood

The RDCO anticipates that in June, crews will return to the park to stabilize the flood-damaged concrete boat launch pads.

Notably, the RDCO said the Provincial Disaster Assistance program provided $48,400 for Hardy Falls Regional Park and $330,000 for Killiney Beach Community Park.