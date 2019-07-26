Blink-182 drops new single, ‘Darkside,’ announces new album

As well as revealing the title, artwork and release date for its upcoming album, Nine, Blink-182 has released its fourth accompanying single, Darkside.

The emotional pop-punk ballad follows the previously released singles: Blame It on My Youth, Happy Days and Generational Divide.

Nine ironically serves as the band’s eighth studio album as well as the second overall to feature Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba — who became the frontman of Blink-182 following the departure of Tom DeLonge in early 2015.

Nine is scheduled to drop worldwide on Sept. 20. The album can be pre-ordered through the official Blink-182 website.

Darkside is now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Woodstock 50 relocates from New York to… Maryland

Currently, the Miss You rockers are midway through a 40-date, summer-long tour alongside Lil Wayne and special guest openers, Neck Deep.

Since revealing their joint tour, the Lil Wayne/Blink-182 combination has received a large amount of criticism on social media.

The unlikely duo made the announcement back in May, days after collaborating together on a largely unpopular mashup song. The recording took Lil Wayne’s A Milli hit and Blink-182’s What’s My Age Again?

Partway through one of his sets at the Jiffy Lube Live amphitheatre in Bristow, Va., earlier this month, Lil Wayne walked offstage and ended his performance abruptly.

Before leaving the stage, the Sucker for Pain rapper addressed the audience, revealing that he was considering dropping the tour completely.

The following night, Lil Wayne confirmed that he would not be abandoning the tour, despite his unexpected departure from the stage.

READ MORE: Lil Wayne walks off stage during Blink-182 tour after rant about ‘swag’

Blink-182 returned to Canada for the first time in nearly three years last week, with a show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

As of this writing, they currently have no additionally scheduled Canadian concerts.

Remaining North American tour dates

July 26 – Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 31 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 2 – Dallas, Texas @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 4 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Aug. 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 7 – San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Aug. 27 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Denver, Col. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 6 – Wichita, Kansas @ Hartman Arena

Sept. 7 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove

Sept. 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis