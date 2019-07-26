Crime
July 26, 2019 11:37 am

2 men arrested after shots fired in Lowertown: Ottawa police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An Ottawa police vehicle.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News File
A A

Two men in their 20s were arrested after gunshots were fired on Murray Street in Lowertown early on Friday, Ottawa police say.

Officers were called to the downtown Ottawa neighbourhood at 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from the police service.

READ MORE: OPP seek projectile-throwing suspects who smashed car windows near Prescott

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

The two men taken into custody were arrested near the scene of the shooting, according to the police department.

Police said they have not laid charges in the incident.

READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating after human fetus found in Little Italy

The guns and gangs unit has taken over the case and asks anyone with information that could help investigators to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through crimestoppers.ca.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guns and Gangs Unit
Lowertown shooting
Ottawa crime
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police investigate shooting
Ottawa police investigation
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa Shooting
shooting in Lowertown
shots fired in Lowertown

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.