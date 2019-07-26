2 men arrested after shots fired in Lowertown: Ottawa police

Two men in their 20s were arrested after gunshots were fired on Murray Street in Lowertown early on Friday, Ottawa police say.

Officers were called to the downtown Ottawa neighbourhood at 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from the police service.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

The two men taken into custody were arrested near the scene of the shooting, according to the police department.

Police said they have not laid charges in the incident.

The guns and gangs unit has taken over the case and asks anyone with information that could help investigators to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through crimestoppers.ca.