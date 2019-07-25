Ottawa police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Little Italy
Ottawa police say they are investigating a “suspicious incident” in the 100 block of Preston Street on Thursday morning.
Police say a call for service came in at around 7 a.m.
Officers are unable to confirm any further details as the investigation is ongoing, but they said the focus of the investigation is near the intersection of Preston and Somerset streets.
More to come.
