July 25, 2019 11:41 am

Ottawa police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Little Italy

Ottawa police say few details are available at this time, but the focus of their investigation is near Preston and Somerset streets.

Ottawa police say they are investigating a “suspicious incident” in the 100 block of Preston Street on Thursday morning.

Police say a call for service came in at around 7 a.m.

Officers are unable to confirm any further details as the investigation is ongoing, but they said the focus of the investigation is near the intersection of Preston and Somerset streets.

More to come.

