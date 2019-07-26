OPP seek projectile-throwing suspects who smashed car windows near Prescott

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Grenville County are asking the public to help them track down the people who allegedly volleyed projectiles at two vehicles and smashed their windows in the Prescott area in late June.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 29, a projectile shattered the window of a tractor-trailer parked behind a gas bar on Prescott Centre Drive, according to police.

The driver was sleeping in the cab and was unhurt, said OPP constable and community safety officer Ann Collins.

Not long after that, police say another projectile object hit the driver’s side window of a camper van travelling westbound on Highway 401, as the van approached exit 716 to Prescott.

The object narrowly missed the driver’s head, provincial police reported on Friday.

Collins confirmed the projectiles were discharged from a device “possibly like a slingshot” but said she can’t disclose the objects used at this point in the investigation.

OPP believe the two incidents on June 29 are related and have released photos of a “vehicle of interest” they think might be responsible: a white, newer-model SUV.

Collins described the photos as “the best of a bad lot” and said police are having difficulty identifying information off the plates.

Investigators ask anyone with information that could help them identify the SUV’s driver and passengers to contact the Prescott OPP detachment at 613-925-4221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).