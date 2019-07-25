Folklorama set to celebrate 50 years of multicultural entertainment

One of Winnipeg’s marquee summer festivals is about to celebrate a milestone.

Folklorama, the largest and longest-running multicultural festival of its kind in the world, launches its 50th annual event next month.

The festival began as a one-off event in celebration of Manitoba’s centennial, but has grown in size and scope over the decades and now features pavilions representing 45 world cultures over two weeks.

The city is set to recognize Folklorama’s golden anniversary by dedicating Forks Market Road as Honourary Folklorama Way.

“This gesture on behalf of the City of Winnipeg goes to show the importance of our festival to the community,” said Folklorama’s executive director Teresa Cotroneo.

“I am yet to meet a person who doesn’t have a Folklorama story. Whether they found the love of their life at a pavilion or felt pride and safety in reconnecting with their cultural roots, Folklorama’s impact, its imprint on the fabric of so many lives, goes much deeper than the two weeks in August.”

Folklorama officially kicks off Saturday at Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre, with pavilions opening their doors Aug. 4.

