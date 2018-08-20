About 445,000 people visited a Folklorama pavilion – up from last year

Hundreds of thousands took in the world’s largest and longest running multicultural festival in Winnipeg over the past two weeks.

Pavillons closed their doors on the 49th installment of Folklorama Saturday, with an estimated 445,000 pavilion visits over the two-week event. That’s a five per cent increase over last year, said organizers.

“We have been a Winnipeg tradition since 1970 and we are so proud to be such a long-standing part of Manitoba’s history,” said Teresa Cotroneo, Acting Executive Director.

RELATED: Folklorama Festival coping with extreme heat

“Just because the Festival has come to a close, it doesn’t mean we are slowing down. We are working away on some exciting initiatives to celebrate our 50th anniversary and will release details in the coming months.”

Folklorama representatives say visitors this year came from as far away as Australia, China, Egypt, Mexico and California to participate in the 43 pavillions.

READ MORE: Folklorama introduces online ticketing for 49th annual event

The festival introduced online ticket sales for the first time this year, something roughly 40 per cent of visiors took advantage of to guarantee entrance to a specific pavillion and showtime.

Folklorama’s 50th anniversary will be held Aug. 4-17, 2019.

WATCH: Folklorama executive director Teresa Cotroneo talks about what’s happening at the largest multicultural festival in the world in 2018.