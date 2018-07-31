Folklorama introduces online ticketing for 49th annual event

For the first time in Folklorama’s 49-year history, festival-goers can now purchase tickets online.

“Tickets are for specific pavilions, dates, and show times for all 44 pavilions,” said Teresa Cotroneo, acting executive director.

“We are encouraging guests to buy online tickets in advance to make their festival experience customized and convenient.

“Waiting in line to get into a particular show is a thing of the past as guests are guaranteed entrance to the show time they purchase tickets for.”

Online tickets are available at folklorama.ca, and festival-goers will be able to purchase tickets up until one hour before each show time.

Tickets can still be purchased at the door, if available.

The two-week event kicks off Aug. 5 and runs until Aug. 18, 2018 and is known for it’s live entertainment, cultural displays and authentic ethnic cuisine.

Also new this year are two pavilions representing El Salvador and the Metis, bringing the total number of pavilions to 44.

“We haven’t had representation from those communities for some time, so we’re thrilled to be able to welcome them back to this year’s festival,” said Cotroneo.

Organizers said an event of this magnitude wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

More than 20,000 people donate their time during the 14-day long festival.

“We have been a Winnipeg tradition since 1970 and the success of the Folklorama Festival is not possible without the hard work and dedication of our strong team of volunteers,”said Avrom Charach, Folklorama President.

Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, Cathy Cox proclaimed Aug. 5 to Aug. 18 to be Folklorama weeks.