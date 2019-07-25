Okanagan weather: 30 degree heat and sunshine surge back in

Temperatures sunk to single digits to start Thursday in the Central and South Okanagan before quickly recovering into the 20s by mid-morning under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds bubbling along the ridgetop will sneak into the valley bottom at times during the day, as the mercury makes its way into the upper 20s for an afternoon high.

@PQuinlanGlobal #ShareYourWeather Interesting clouds today in Penticton

What do they mean Peter ? :) pic.twitter.com/yNglyG4sAl — Meghann Fletcher (@MeghannFletche2) July 25, 2019

Low double digits is where conditions will cool to Friday morning. They will climb their way back into the 30s during a sunny day, with a breezy wind picking up in the afternoon.

Friday night clouds will begin to filter back in, as a cold front and upper trough slide in with a chance of showers lingering into the day on Saturday.

Daytime highs will get dunked back into the mid-20s on Saturday before skies start to clear out into early Sunday morning.

Sunshine returns to finish the weekend, as temperatures soar into the high 20s with humidex values pushing into the 30s late in the day.

A rebuilding upper ridge will bring back the heat for the final week of July, as daytime highs climb back into the high 20s and low 30s under mostly sunny skies.

