Police believe bodies found inside aircraft are missing Quebec businessman and son

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it has found the bodies of two people believed to be Stéphane Roy and his 14-year-old son.

Roy, the founder and president of Les Serres Sagami, and his son Justin, had not been seen since July 10.

Thursday afternoon, the SQ confirmed it spotted an aircraft on the ground in the Lac Valtrie area, north of Mont-Tremblant.

A ground team was dispatched to the scene to investigate and discovered the bodies.

“Everything leads us to believe that the two people inside the aircraft are Stéphane Roy and his son,” the SQ said in a tweet. “A formal identification will follow.”

An extensive search, involving the air force, the Canadian Coast Guard and other rescue services was launched after the father and son were reported missing.

They failed to return from a fishing trip at a remote cabin in Lac de la Bidière, a remote area in the Upper Laurentians region, west of La Tuque, Que. The pair were aboard Roy’s Robinson R44 helicopter.

The initial search area was about 20,000 square kilometres, but rescuers used cellular data to narrow the search zone to about 2,200 square kilometres.

On Saturday, the Canadian Armed Forces announced it would be ending its air search operations and handing the file to provincial police as a missing persons case.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay offered few details about Thursday’s discovery, only saying it was an evolving situation and an investigation is underway.

— With files from the Canadian Press