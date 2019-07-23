Missing Quebec business man’s family wants SQ to ramp up searches on the ground

The family of a Quebec entrepreneur and his son want provincial police to carry out a ground search of a vast, heavily wooded area where their missing helicopter may be found.

Stephane Roy, the founder and president of Les Serres Sagami, and his 14-year-old son Justin have not been seen since July 10.

They failed to return as planned from a fishing trip at a remote cabin.

Quebec provincial police halted aerial searches Monday of the upper Laurentians area in favour of gathering more information to focus their search.

But the missing businessman’s brother, Daniel Roy, urged them to ramp up their ground effort.

He says they are not giving up.

He said the family will continue to search from the air with the help of volunteers.