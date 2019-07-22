SQ suspends helicopter search for Savoura president, teen son

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it will no longer deploy its helicopter in an attempt to find businessman Stéphane Roy and his 14-year-old son, who went missing on July 10 in the upper Laurentians.

Roy is the founder and owner of Les Serres Sagami Inc., which produces greenhouse-grown tomatoes and other produce under the Sagami and Savoura brands.

SQ spokesman Claude Doiron explained that a search “has been done, both on the side of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Sûreté du Québec.”

The investigation will continue, he added, and could include further aerial research in the coming days if investigators can determine a more specific territory in which to target searches.

“We really have no clue at this point where to orient our search,” explained Doiron.

“We are asking people who travel in the forest, who go hiking, to keep an eye out and provide us with any information that could help us to advance our investigation.”

The Canadian Armed Forces announced Saturday it would be ending its air search operations to find the helicopter Roy and his son were in.

“It must be understood that this is an extremely difficult search effort because there was no flight plan for the R44 aircraft. No distress beacon signals were detected, little data is available on the search area, few reliable observations have been reported and the area is very difficult to access,” said Maj. Christian Labbé, commander of the air force deployed to Mirabel.