Helicopter with Savoura president and his son goes missing in northern Quebec

Stéphane Roy, the president of the Quebec company Savoura, and his teenage son are missing following a helicopter flight in northern Quebec.

In a brief statement, Savoura said that everything is being “done to ensure that they are found safe and sound.”

Roy is an experienced pilot “who has many hours of flying on this type of aircraft, an R44 helicopter,” according to the company.

“It is too early at this stage to formulate hypotheses,” the company said.

READ MORE: Search for missing helicopter ends with discovery of fatal crash in Laurentians

A spokesman for the greenhouse tomato company said they had gone fishing Wednesday morning, speaking of a “radio silence” since Thursday morning.

The company says it is in communication with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which is in contact with the Canadian Armed Forces. Searches are underway in the Parent sector in La Tuque, located in the Mauricie region.

SQ spokesperson Claude Denis said the police force was notified shortly before 10 a.m. by “members of a family that two people were missing in the Parent area.”

READ MORE: Close call between planes at Montreal airport caused by staff shortage, deviation from procedure: TSB

“According to preliminary reports, four people left, including two helicopters and two hydroplanes (…) These people were to return yesterday (Wednesday),” said Denis.

The two occupants of the helicopter are still missing, while the occupants of the aircraft arrived safely, he added.

“If people have seen or heard a helicopter in distress between Parent and Sainte-Sophie, they can contact 911,” said Denis.