Search for missing helicopter ends with discovery of fatal crash in Laurentians

Quebec provincial police have found a crashed helicopter that was reported missing Monday afternoon after the pilot failed to land as planned in Mirabel.

Police said they found a lifeless man inside the wreckage, located in Ivry-sur-le-Lac in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board and provincial police will visit the site Wednesday. The police said the provincial coroner’s office has been notified.

The pilot took off from Rouyn-Noranda on Monday morning but never made it to Mirabel, about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

A friend contacted authorities when the pilot, a man in his 50s, did not arrive as planned.

Police focused their search in an area north of Mirabel where the last cellular signal was received from the pilot.

No distress call was sent, police said.