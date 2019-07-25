‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ trailer gives fans first look at sequel

It’s been nearly a decade since the release of the cult-classic zombie comedy film, Zombieland (2009). After years of rumours floating around regarding a potential sequel, an official title along with a teaser poster finally surfaced a few months back.

Ever since then, fans have been patiently waiting for the first look at Zombieland: Double Tap, and as of today, July 25, their patience has been rewarded.

That’s right, the original cast: Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) and Wichita (Academy Award-winner, Emma Stone) have been reunited in an all-new trailer of the highly anticipated Zombieland follow-up.

After surviving the chaos of the first film, the trailer suggests that the four stars have been working together as a “family” for the last decade, making their way through the U.S. and making the most of their time together while killing any zombies that cross their paths.

In the trailer’s opening, the quartet is seen walking carefully through a tall-grass field filled with zombies. Guns are cocked and loaded and the action ensues before they break into the White House — which is abandoned and heavily overgrown with moss.

Tallahassee later claims the president’s chair in the oval office saying, “I think I would have made a damn fine president. You’re welcome, America,” he jokes.

“Welcome to Zombieland,” says Columbus in on overlaying dialogue. “Life is about more than just survival. We were a family, dysfunctional, sure. But what family isn’t?”

A statement on the film’s plot reads: “These four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.”

Along with AC/DC’s 1980-classic Shoot to Thrill — coincidentally released on the same day — the two-minute trailer introduces some of those franchise newcomers in question, including Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, Avan Jogia, and actress Zoey Deutch as the particularly clumsy Madison.

With director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wenick back together, fans, for the most part, seem positive that Zombieland: Double Tap might serve as a worthy follow-up — especially after the first taster.

Here’s what some excited fans had to say about the trailer:

Saw the trailer of Zombieland 2: Double Tap, can't wait to see it! Love it and I know it's going to be hell of a lot more funny too! 😊😀😂😂😂😂 — Ashley Valencia (@ExcellaShadows) July 25, 2019

me complaining about the slow death of hollywood because of remakes and sequels until the zombieland 2 trailer came out pic.twitter.com/tPHjtFY4If — lucy™ (@iconicaesthetic) July 25, 2019

You freaking KNOW I’ll be watching Zombieland: Double Tap opening day, having the time of my life. — Casey 🎀 (@CaseyFlemingo) July 25, 2019

Zombieland: Double Tap is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on Oct. 18, 2019.

As of this writing, tickets have not yet gone on sale.

