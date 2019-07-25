‘The Fanatic’: John Travolta plays a stalker in Fred Durst movie

John Travolta, a man of many faces, is tapping into his inner Annie Wilkes in the first official trailer for the upcoming film, The Fanatic.

The Fred Durst-directed flick — yes, Fred Durst, as in the mastermind behind Limp Bizkit — follows the story of a man named Moose (Travolta), who is obsessed with an action movie star by the name of Hunter Dunbar (portrayed by Devon Sawa).

At first, all seems fine, as Moose lines up for an exclusive signing session to meet his idol in the hopes of finally getting his autograph. However, for reasons undisclosed in the trailer, Moose is escorted by security and doesn’t actually end up with Dunbar’s signature.

Thanks to a photographer friend, Moose ends up with the personal address of Dunbar and decides to take matters into his own hands.

With this, the teaser quickly takes a turn and begins to resemble the plotline of the Rob Reiner-directed onscreen adaption of Stephen King’s Misery — which stars Kathy Bates as the mentally unstable, star-struck antagonist, Annie Wilkes.

“Not every Hollywood story can have a happy ending,” reads a segment in the trailer. The minute-and-a-half long cut shows Dunbar confronting a trespassing Moose at the gates of his private residence.

He says, “I don’t know how you found me, but I don’t ever want to see you in this neighbourhood again.” Rather than complying, Moose breaks into the actor’s home and takes him hostage.

The first look at the psychological thriller is filled with intensity, violence, a Jason Voorhees hockey mask and Travolta’s unique mullet-and-bangs hairstyle.

The quickly trending trailer for The Fanatic was met with a lot of mixed reviews. While most seemed excited for the Travolta flick, some found it comedic more than anything else.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Ok! Who is watching the fanatic with me?? A modern take on Misery! I’m in love watched the trailer 100s of times! Brilliant! I just realized with how excited I am, I might be Travolta’s character? #fuckingsawa @DevonESawa #johntravolta #Legend @freddurst pic.twitter.com/GifHNNEy83 — Jenna Clark🛸TwitchCon19 (@iamjennaclark) July 25, 2019

Just saw the new trailer for The Fanatic, starring John Travolta and directed by Fred Durst. Looks like another masterpiece from Johnny T — John Travolta Fan🏳️‍🌈 (@ClapperMartini) July 24, 2019

Me after watching the trailer for the John Travolta/Fred Durst film THE FANATIC. pic.twitter.com/gNRLpzwXDd — The Terrible Aussie (@BedeJermyn) July 25, 2019

John Travolta really just picks the strangest movies nowadays doesn’t he? This looks ridiculous.https://t.co/BGsH7k31PF — Jack Sloane (@jack_sloane17) July 24, 2019

The Fanatic is set to hit select cinemas across North America on Aug. 30, 2019, before hitting various streaming services.

