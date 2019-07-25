Entertainment
July 25, 2019 1:33 pm

‘The Fanatic’: John Travolta plays a stalker in Fred Durst movie

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

John Travolta stars in Fred Durst's latest film, 'The Fanatic,' as a character named Moose. Moose is a disturbed and obsessed fan of Hollywood actor, 'Hunter Dunbar' (played by Devon Sawa). Things turn ugly after Moose is rejected an autograph by Dunbar and he finds and invades the actor's private home. 'The Fanatic' is set to hit select theatres within North America on Aug. 30, 2019.

A A

John Travolta, a man of many faces, is tapping into his inner Annie Wilkes in the first official trailer for the upcoming film, The Fanatic.

The Fred Durst-directed flick — yes, Fred Durst, as in the mastermind behind Limp Bizkit — follows the story of a man named Moose (Travolta), who is obsessed with an action movie star by the name of Hunter Dunbar (portrayed by Devon Sawa).

At first, all seems fine, as Moose lines up for an exclusive signing session to meet his idol in the hopes of finally getting his autograph. However, for reasons undisclosed in the trailer, Moose is escorted by security and doesn’t actually end up with Dunbar’s signature.

Thanks to a photographer friend, Moose ends up with the personal address of Dunbar and decides to take matters into his own hands.

Kathy Bates in ‘Misery,’ 1990.

CP Images / Columbua Pictures

With this, the teaser quickly takes a turn and begins to resemble the plotline of the Rob Reiner-directed onscreen adaption of Stephen King’s Misery — which stars Kathy Bates as the mentally unstable, star-struck antagonist, Annie Wilkes.

READ MORE: Rutger Hauer, ‘Blade Runner’ actor, dead at 75

“Not every Hollywood story can have a happy ending,” reads a segment in the trailer. The minute-and-a-half long cut shows Dunbar confronting a trespassing Moose at the gates of his private residence.

He says, “I don’t know how you found me, but I don’t ever want to see you in this neighbourhood again.” Rather than complying, Moose breaks into the actor’s home and takes him hostage.

John Travolta as Moose in the upcoming Fred Durst-directed horror film, ‘The Fanatic,’ which is set for an Aug. 30, 2019, release.

YouTube / Quiver Distribution

The first look at the psychological thriller is filled with intensity, violence, a Jason Voorhees hockey mask and Travolta’s unique mullet-and-bangs hairstyle.

READ MORE: Universal Music fire: Sheryl Crow, Neil Young, Weezer and hundreds of artists’ recordings believed lost

The quickly trending trailer for The Fanatic was met with a lot of mixed reviews. While most seemed excited for the Travolta flick, some found it comedic more than anything else.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

The Fanatic is set to hit select cinemas across North America on Aug. 30, 2019, before hitting various streaming services.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

