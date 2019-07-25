Canadian Red Cross distributing $6.5M to help Quebec flood victims

The Canadian Red Cross has announced $6.5 million in new financial assistance to help Quebecers affected by the 2019 spring floods.

“There are over 5,000 families to whom we’ve already transferred $600 (each) during the emergency,” said Pascal Mathieu, vice-president of the Canadian Red Cross in Quebec.

“The good news is some of them will be getting additional help.”

This new money is from contributions from both the federal and provincial governments, as well as individual donations collected since the relief fund was launched in April.

“It’s not a record amount, but it’s very generous,” he said.

About 250 municipalities and 10,500 people in Quebec were affected by the 2019 floods.

In many communities, water levels matched those of the devastating 2017 floods that caused serious damage to thousands of homes across the province.

“We’ve seen very strong people living very difficult situations,” Mathieu said.

“We’re seeing people who are being flooded for the second time and have rolled up their sleeves to do it all over again. Most are doing it very strongly, very well, but some will need more help from us.”

In order to qualify, the flooded house must be the victim’s primary residence and must be located in a flood zone.

Flood victims must register with the Red Cross by phone or online to be eligible to receive additional compensation.

Anyone looking for more information can go to the Quebec spring flood page on the Red Cross website.

