Halifax Regional Municipality says Dingle Beach closed to swimmers due to high bacteria levels

Halifax Regional Municipality says that Dingle Beach, which is located in Sir Sandford Fleming Park, is now closed to swimmers.

In an emailed statement on Thursday, the municipality says that the water near the beach was tested and they found high levels of bacteria.

READ MORE: ‘Historic’ Halifax seawall being redeveloped as municipality seeks to reduce impact of climate change

The municipality says that high bacteria levels can be caused by many factors including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures.

According to the municipality, staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised and four unsupervised municipal beaches during the months of summer.

READ MORE: Residents urge Halifax to take action after section of Sir Sandford Fleming Park put up for sale

Dingle Beach is one of four unsupervised municipal beaches.

The municipality says that it will release information on when the beach is reopened.